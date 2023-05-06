27 state Treasurers have sent a letter to the Biden administration opposing a new home mortgage rule taking effect on May 1, wherein people with good credit ratings purchasing home mortgages will subsidize those having poor credit ratings. The scheme would mean middle class people, who have kept their financial act together, will pay a higher interest rate amounting to an average of about $60+ a month on a 30 year home mortgage. I think this is tantamount to a middle class tax hike, on top of already higher mortgage interest rates, high inflation, and high gasoline prices. Does Biden and his leftist activists in the White House NOT remember the housing crisis of 2008? That too occurred because of banks being pressured by the government and politicians to make risky home loans to people with poor credit, or otherwise be deemed as racists. Congress ended up bailing out those banks with tax payer money. Thankfully it was eventually paid back. Maybe "Joe" does not remember the 2008 housing crisis?