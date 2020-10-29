Letter: "Middle class Joe" ain't so middle class

Joe Biden portrays himself as just a middle class guy from Scranton, PA. But how many people know that since leaving the White House, Joe has made millions. He has a 6,850 sq. ft. home, in Deleware and a beach property there purchased in 2017 for $2.7 million. In June 2019, the WaPo ran a story, "Once the poorest senator, 'Middle class Joe' has reaped millions in income since leaving the vice presidency." It mentioned a McClean, VA 12,000 sq. ft. mansion overlooking the Potomac that Joe rents having 5 BRs and 10 Bathrooms. Zillow lists the rent at $20,000 monthly. It is owned by a big political donor and Biden buddy. The Post cited 65 instances of Biden making up to $200,000 in speaking fees and book deal appearances. His sponsors provide VIP hotel suites, town cars, chartered flights, drivers, and travel reimbursements. Middle class Joe said he "I've never been gainfully employed in my life and never cashed a paycheck in my life."
Charles Tach
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
