Letter: Middle East Involvement

Having been in the Marine infantry in Viet Nam in the 1960s, I have an idea of what it means to serve on the sharp end of American diplomacy. This not an experience that I share with Donald Trump. He avoided these circumstances by claiming a disability available primarily to the privileged. Perhaps if he had availed himself of the opportunity to serve in combat, he would not be so cavalier about putting members of our military and the Iraqi people in danger. I question his ability to serve as our commander in chief.
David Byrne
Northwest side
