Letter: Middle East Pact
It is disappointing, but certainly not surprising, that the Star has relegated news of President Trump’s ground-breaking Middle East peace agreement to page seven, with only three oblique references to the President himself. I truly thought the Star would jump at the opportunity to connect all the dots in an analysis of how this pact came to pass. But that would amount to approval of a conservative initiative, wouldn’t it?

Which US citizens aborted a foolish agreement with a belligerent Iran? Backed Iran into sputtering inadequacy by refusing to acquiesce to the Mullah’s armed efforts at intimidation? Developed a magnificent relationship with Israel, reversing the spiteful efforts of his predecessor? Applied superior international diplomacy in dealing with Gulf nations? Applied the growth of fracking to produce world leadership in energy production, reducing Arab leverage substantially?

To read the Star and its AP handlers, it’s certainly not President Trump and his team.

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

