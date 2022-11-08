 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: midterm elections

Regarding Election Day, I hope that people who may still be sitting on the fence will consider the character of the candidates a priority. What candidates say on social media or to their most loyal supporters during rallies can be very revealing. Kari Lake made fun of the attack on Paul Pelosi. Too many others joined in or stayed silent on the matter. More broadly, attacking the media, spreading disinformation, and casting doubt on the election process are key anti-democratic strategies that Madeleine Albright warned of in her excellent 2018 book, “Fascism: A Warning.” It is sad that Arizona has drawn national attention because of candidates who have further debased the level of discourse, and whose election would be dangerous for our state and country.

Flo Lemke

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

