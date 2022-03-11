 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Midterm Vote Buying
With midterm elections approaching, President Biden and Democrats are once again raising the possibility of widespread student loan forgiveness; a terrific vote buying strategy. While forgiveness for some debtors, such as those unable to work due to disability, makes sense, a blanket forgiveness is unacceptable. Extended payments or lower interest rate perhaps, but “forgiveness” just transfers the debt to taxpayers and encourages debtors to be financially irresponsible and more dependent on government. The government helped create the “crisis” by providing easy access to loans without regard for the monetary value of the education being received. The higher education industry was happy to provide programs (and raise costs) to meet the demand. Many students were duped into borrowing many thousands for a “higher education” that provides a minor income advantage. Solution? Since our government bureaucrats and legislators created the environment that brought about this “crisis” how about if they be responsible for the cost of any student loan forgiveness rather than all taxpayers?

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

