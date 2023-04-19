Forty years ago, I miscarried a pregnancy my husband and I hoped would result in our first child. Three days in the hospital included a dilation and curettage, the same surgical procedure used to terminate a pregnancy. Medicated, prodded and internally examined before undergoing the procedure (fully anesthetized) my experience was both physically and emotionally painful. Fast forward: two young women in our family and three friends recently suffered early pregnancy losses. While the emotional toll was still part of their shared experience, the medical aspect was far less painful. Why? Because each was prescribed a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol to ensure their miscarriage would finish out smoothly, and at home. These two drugs, with a 2- decade successful track record, are what put this in such stark contrast to what I went through. Am I pro-choice? Yes. But I also believe that having appropriate medication choices in consultation with one’s doctor should be the right of every individual, regardless of their gender or medical condition.