Letter: Migrant Deaths

On June 27th over 50 migrants died in a Texas truck trailer in 102 degree heat. Whose fault was it?

Was it the migrants fault for illegally entering our country to improve their life? Was it the coyotes for leaving the migrants in the trailer when the truck broke down?

I place the blame on President Biden and the United States news media.

Long before May 24th President Biden announced the end to title 42 which limited asylum seekers due to the pandemic. The press printed that our government was sending extra resources to help handle the expected surge at the border. Migrant caravans with tens of thousands of people left southern Mexico to time their arrival at the U.S. southern with the elimination of title 42.

When a federal judge stopped the elimination of title 42, migrants were stuck in Mexico. There choice was to continue illegally to the U.S. or return to their home countries.

Thomas Wenzel

Southeast side

