 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Migrant numbers for FY 2021 already surpassed FY 2020 under Trump
View Comments

Letter: Migrant numbers for FY 2021 already surpassed FY 2020 under Trump

  • Comments

The Border Patrol's apprehension statistics go by fiscal year, beginning October 1 to October 1 of the following year. Under Trump for fiscal year 2020 (October 1, 2019 to October 1, 2020), the Border Patrol made a total of 405,000 encounters of undocumented immigrants at the border. No month exceeded 55,000. Since October 1, there has already been 551,000 encounters. Most have come since the November 4 election. I would argue that preceding months' numbers ticked up because migrants believed, based on all the polls, social media, news reports, family members here, etc., that Biden would be elected President and have a more liberal border enforcement policy than Trump, which has proven to be correct. Just 6 months into FY 2021 and we have already surpassed apprehension numbers for all of FY20. 19,000 unaccompanied children just last month, who will eventually be dispersed into our school systems, most not speaking English and undereducated for their age. Congratulations Joe, you are getting what you wanted.

Tally McDonald

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: More letter writers are adding their voices to a growing chorus calling for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her support of the Senate filibuster rule. Read those letters and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News