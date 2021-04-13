Letter: Migrant numbers for FY 2021 already surpassed FY 2020 under Trump

The Border Patrol's apprehension statistics go by fiscal year, beginning October 1 to October 1 of the following year. Under Trump for fiscal year 2020 (October 1, 2019 to October 1, 2020), the Border Patrol made a total of 405,000 encounters of undocumented immigrants at the border. No month exceeded 55,000. Since October 1, there has already been 551,000 encounters. Most have come since the November 4 election. I would argue that preceding months' numbers ticked up because migrants believed, based on all the polls, social media, news reports, family members here, etc., that Biden would be elected President and have a more liberal border enforcement policy than Trump, which has proven to be correct. Just 6 months into FY 2021 and we have already surpassed apprehension numbers for all of FY20. 19,000 unaccompanied children just last month, who will eventually be dispersed into our school systems, most not speaking English and undereducated for their age. Congratulations Joe, you are getting what you wanted.
Tally McDonald
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.