Letter: Migration and climate change

A recent World Bank report claims that up to 200 million people will need to move within their own countries in the next three decades due to climate change.
The opinion piece by Peter Orzag in the Star minimizes the economic consequences of the need for migration due to climate change.
Both these opinions may grossly underestimate the problem. A case in point might be Bangladesh with a population of 166 million with 80% of the country less than 10 meters above current sea levels. It is already subject to extreme poverty and overpopulation which is one typhoon away from total calamity.
Orzag states that only 7% of the population of Miami, Florida will need to migrate which is ludicrous if sea level rises are near a worse case scenario. If climate change is not substantially mitigated immediately, then a sea level rise of only a few feet would mean nearly 100% of migration out of both Miami and Bangladesh.
Michael Hamant
East side
