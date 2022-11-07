 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: migration

  • Comments

I have a thought on all the migration going on around the world and how it hurts the countries receiving it. If my neighbors in my block go broke can I afford to have them all come live with me, don`t think I can afford that and yet that is what is going on with our country, we can't afford it either, so our government needs to wake up and start doing something to protect our lives or I will be as bad off as my neighbor that went broke.

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

