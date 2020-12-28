Letter: Mike Lester- Carry on and Belittle

Your cartoon ridiculing Jill Biden for getting a PhD in education and then using the title she earned, is nothing but a visual serving of petty, political misogyny with a side of snide, nasty peevishness -- not to mention a bit of displacement behavior - get at Biden by "dissing' his wife. Subtle. Apparently, doctorates in education and the people who get them don't deserve any respect. As for the institutions that granted them, well obviously they are suspect as well.
Diminishment is the goal, pure and simple, whether it comes in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece or a cartoon. And the point? The only point is to sneer and belittle.
If you did a little research, you might find that getting the PhD degree is what trains people to be researchers, like those who came up with the new covid-19 vaccines; MD degrees don't focus on research.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
