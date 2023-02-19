Mike Pence, former hero of the January 6 debacle, savior of the Union,; I was furious. A man who held the future of our country in his hand alone, risking his very life; and he stood tall and firm. This was an act of courage worthy of the Congressional Medal of Honor, were he in uniform. But time passes and his courage is overshadowed by his ambition. Why?
Because he knows Trump will issue a “deniable” fatwa on him and he will be a dead man walking if he tells the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but.
Susan VonKersburg
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.