Letter: Military Assault Rifles

I am a U.S. Army veteran who qualified “expert” with the M-16 rifle. The civilian version of this rifle is known as the AR-15. The AR-15/M-16 is an excellent military weapon. But I know how this rifle pulverizes flesh and bone when it hits a human being or an animal.

Did you see in the news reports on the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that some of the parents called in to identify the bodies of their children had to submit DNA samples, because the AR-15 had so completely disintegrated children’s bodies that they could not be identified?

If you think this is an acceptable risk for children and families in the U.S., something is wrong with you. I strongly believe that all military assault rifles and the 30-round pistol magazines used by Tucson’s mass shooter, Jared Lee Loughner, should be outlawed for civilian use.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

