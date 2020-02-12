Letter: Military budget
Letter: Military budget

Trump increases military budget in new budget proposal. Dwight D. Eisenhower warned the nation about the military industrial complex when he said, 'they'll keep you afraid, so you'll keep spending.”

Since 1990 China has built 40 metro systems. Currently China builds 8 airports per year, with plans to double that figure.

We built our last subway system 43 + years ago in DC, and our last airport 26 + years ago in Denver. Since 1990 we've bombed 15 countries.

Eisenhower also said, “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies in the final sense a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” Eisenhower was an honorable man.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

