Letter: Military Heroes

As a veteran of our military I was against a draft dodger becoming President 4 years ago. To know that Fox News just verified the Atlantic Monthly article on Trump's comments about our war heroes is the last straw. How dare he say those things! As a John McCain fan, I am also disappointed at Martha McSally's attacks on another veteran Mark Kelley. She already has 4 pinocchios for running false ads. Enough! McCain's seat should be filled by someone with good character. Our military and veterans deserve much better treatment than just words. I ask all veterans to vote for people with morals and character this November 3rd.
Philip Gilbert
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!