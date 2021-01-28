 Skip to main content
Letter: Military Honors?
I am astounded by the departing President's audacious request for a red carpet military send-off. Military honors should only be made for honorable people. The military should outright deny his request.

The outgoing President has consistently demonstrated that he has no honor, no respect, no compassion, no warmth and very little honesty. Why should the taxpayers pay for any send-off for this selfish, vindictive and criminally negligent politician?

Jerry Weinert

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

