Letter: military inoculations
Letter: military inoculations

I'm perplexed and don't understand how military personnel today can refuse to get the COVID vaccine as this has always been military policy. Washington mandated his troops to be inoculated against small pox during the Revolutionary War.

When I joined the Marine Corps in 1967 the first thing we did in boot camp was get inoculated, about six shots in all, some for diseases I'd never heard of. No questions about it. We were marched through in a swift steadily moving line and got shot in both arms simultaneously from a gun-like dispenser.

The old term GI stood for "government issue" as we were all considered government property , subject to whatever policies the military had.

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

