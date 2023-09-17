I was in the Marine Corps infantry during the war in Viet Nam. This may date my knowledge of current military dealings. On thing that remains a constancy is leadership. The level in the ranks is irrelevant. Private First Classes need to count on their Lance Corporals and Colonels need to rely on Brigadier Generals. It is unseemly that Senator Tuberville, who possesses no military experience, is holding up promotions to advance his own political agenda on abortion.