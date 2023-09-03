Regarding Senator Tuberville’s stance on military promotions, it would seem that Mr. Tuberville is trying to make a name for himself as a conservative and anti-abortion advocate since occupying his senate seat he seems to be relatively unknown except for being “coach” Tuberville. His delaying tactic to military promotions will eventually cost the lives of those who deliberately go into “harms way” since those people up for promotion are deemed to provide highly competent leadership and thus save lives.

I would admonish those in Congress that sometimes the easiest route to a target is not always the most efficient and when faced with an obstacle – such as Tuberville – an immediate return to individual votes – no matter how time consuming – will be the most efficient route to overcoming this danger to our professional military. Until this impasse is resolved, every death and injury to military personnel should be lain at the feet of Senator Tuberville for his callous leadership and grandstanding.