Letter: Military Salute

Once again, Donald Trump passes himself off as something he isn't. There he was at Mt. Rushmore, rendering the hand salute. Only veterans, even in civilian clothes are authorized to render the hand salute for the national anthem. Trump wasn't/isn't a veteran! Please see him for the phony he is. PS: no the President, even as Commander in Chief, isn't authorized by US Statue to render the hand salute at the national anthem.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!