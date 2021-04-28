 Skip to main content
Letter: Military Service/Responsibilities
Letter: Military Service/Responsibilities

When men and women volunteer for the U.S Military, they incur certain obligations, among them, following orders from those in authority. I was in the US Army for 22 years, starting in 1970 and retired in 1992. When vaccines were available, we did not hesitate to receive them, you weren't allowed to debate the issue. What has happened to the military in the 21st Century? The current military members have an obligation to protect all US citizens, getting a Covid 19 vaccine is not something to be hesitant about. Are your leaders not leading you? It protects your brothers and sisters you serve with as well as the US citizens you are defending. Just do it! You are all volunteers in the service, this means you need to serve and protect those you are tasked to protect. Getting all vaccines needed to keep you healthy and able to perform your assigned duties.

John Babicz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

