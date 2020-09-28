Letter: Military Service

My Uncle Jake served in WWI. His younger brother served in WWII. One of his nephews (my brother) served 34 years in the NM National Guard including one year in Vietnam. One of his grand nephews served in Afghanistan. His oldest son was in the Army. I am a Navy veteran. Trump would call every member of this military family a "loser or sucker". He denigrated the service of POWs by saying they were "losers". He denigrated Gold Star families. He made a decision not to serve his country so in his opinion he is neither a "loser or sucker". How disgusting for the Commander in Chief to denigrate the service of any member of the military. No active duty or military veteran, or their families, should support him, he considers them and their military brothers to be "losers and suckers", is that how they consider themselves and those they served with in foxholes/bunkers, in the air and aboard ships? They should think long and hard before they vote.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!