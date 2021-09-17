 Skip to main content
Letter: Milley is a true patriot
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley deserves the Congressional Medal of Honor. His overwhelming concern about the mental instability of President Trump prompted him to take steps to save the world from a nuclear holocaust. Predictably, he has been criticized by some Republicans who recommend that he should be fired. Unpredictably, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman who testified at Trump's impeachment hearing that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to get dirt on Joe Biden, also recommended that Milley resign.

I greatly admire Vindman for all that he's done for the country. He even put his own career on the line when he testified at Trump's impeachment hearing. However, sometimes the rigidity of military-mindedness is counterproductive or even dangerous. Milley did not go through channels. He put country over self to save the world from a madman. For Milley, protecting the country from a seriously deranged man trumped protocol.

How about the Nobel Peace Prize along with the Congressional Medal of Honor?

Sandra Katz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

