Letter: Milley's failure.

Gen. Milley proudly stated that "China is not our enemy", that alone should have had him fired. How can he be in charge of the military if he doesn't even know who the enemy is? Under his leadership the greatest military in the world could not defeat a bunch of goatherders in Afghanistan. He said that we did not need Bagram air base and that lead to dead Marines. He was in charge of the surrender that was, and still is today, a complete disaster. He was in charge of a drone strike the killed seven children and other innocent people. This is a partial list of things that show that Milley was incompetent. But when he stepped over the line and called China, telling them that he would give them a warning if we were going to attack them, he became something worse, he became a 'TRAITOR'!!!! Period.
Jack Hingstrum
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.