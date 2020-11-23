Letter: Million MAGA March - What could possibly happen?

Supporters of Donald Trump are not done. This Saturday is the beginning of the “Million MAGA March-Caravan.” The march plans to cross the “entire country.” However, it originated in Texas and moved through the South, Georgia and, the Carolinas, ending up in D.C.
Marchers (all white supremacists, anti-Semites, and bigots), consist of Students for Trump (threatening Big Tech for dissing Trump); Truckers for Trump (threatening a nation-wide trucker strike right after Thanksgiving); the Groyper Group (openly anti-Semitic and bigoted); Michelle Malkin (white nationalist); Patriots of Rhodes’ ‘Oath Keepers’ (promising Civil War in the U.S. right after the election if Trump loses); Alex Jones (saying “Don’t worry President Trump. The cavalry is coming.”); and, many other white supremacist organizations. Many will be armed. Hmmm.
The Groypers stated, “They will stop this coup!” OANN, Trump’s new “favorite network,” has endorsed it. Several ultra-conservative, right-wing networks and radio stations are broadcasting from the event in D.C.
What can possibly happen?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!