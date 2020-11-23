 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: MILLIONS More Americans voted for Biden
View Comments

Letter: MILLIONS More Americans voted for Biden

Four years ago Trump supporters yelled loudly and often, Get Over It! He narrowly won three essential swing states and their 46 electoral votes (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) by a combined total of 79,646 votes. A landslide victory, he declared - 306 to 232 electoral votes, which is identical to his 2020 loss margin, but now it isn't a landslide, it's fraud, despite REPUBLICAN election officials across the country vehemently denying that.

Trump lost the popular vote this time by about 2-1/2 million MORE votes than in 2016. MILLIONS MORE citizens voted for Joe Biden than Donald Trump, both times. Tens of millions of us see his tragic mishandling and politicizing of the pandemic, see his racism, see his incompetence, see his corruption, see his cruelty. His supporters either fail or choose not to see the truth. He lost for many reasons, but he lost fair and square, by a margin that he once called a landslide. Get Over It!

David Eisenberg

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News