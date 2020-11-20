Letter: MILLIONS More Americans voted for Biden

Four years ago Trump supporters yelled loudly and often, Get Over It! He narrowly won three essential swing states and their 46 electoral votes (Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) by a combined total of 79,646 votes. A landslide victory, he declared - 306 to 232 electoral votes, which is identical to his 2020 loss margin, but now it isn't a landslide, it's fraud, despite REPUBLICAN election officials across the country vehemently denying that.
Trump lost the popular vote this time by about 2-1/2 million MORE votes than in 2016. MILLIONS MORE citizens voted for Joe Biden than Donald Trump, both times. Tens of millions of us see his tragic mishandling and politicizing of the pandemic, see his racism, see his incompetence, see his corruption, see his cruelty. His supporters either fail or choose not to see the truth. He lost for many reasons, but he lost fair and square, by a margin that he once called a landslide. Get Over It!
David Eisenberg
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
