Letter: Minimum wage a sticking point in Biden's virus relief plan

Your headline in Sunday's paper underlines the gridlock by mostly Republicans who want to deny hardworking Americans their first federal raise in the minimum wage in over a decade. Is it fair that millionaires like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham get to live the good life while others just try to put food on their table, or have a roof over their heads?
Would Republicans really sink so low as to jeopardize the virus relief plan of healthcare enhancement, small businesses, frontline workers, the economy as a whole because they don't want to help the most needy, nursing home workers, janitors, security guards and home healthy workers?
Saul Ostroff
Midtown
