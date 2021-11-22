 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Minimum wage doesn't cause inflation
View Comments

Letter: Minimum wage doesn't cause inflation

  • Comments

A recent letter writer to the Star claimed that the minimum wage substantially increases inflation, but current inflationary events prove the opposite. Increases in gas, cars, beef, and problems in the supply chain are causing inflation. Those that decided to return to the workforce are not willing to work for the Federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour or Arizona paying $12.15. A person who works in H.R. told me recently that one prospective employee with no work experience asked for $17.50 an hour. Recently three economists were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics showing that raising minimum wages need not hurt jobs and even helped boost employment. Some politicians claim people don’t want to return to work and want to stay on unemployment. The Republican Governor of Iowa recently signed a bill that allows those who seek medical and religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and were laid off will qualify for unemployment benefits.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News