Letter: Minimum wage doesn't cause inflation

A recent letter writer to the Star claimed that the minimum wage substantially increases inflation, but current inflationary events prove the opposite. Increases in gas, cars, beef, and problems in the supply chain are causing inflation. Those that decided to return to the workforce are not willing to work for the Federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour or Arizona paying $12.15. A person who works in H.R. told me recently that one prospective employee with no work experience asked for $17.50 an hour. Recently three economists were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics showing that raising minimum wages need not hurt jobs and even helped boost employment. Some politicians claim people don’t want to return to work and want to stay on unemployment. The Republican Governor of Iowa recently signed a bill that allows those who seek medical and religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and were laid off will qualify for unemployment benefits.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.