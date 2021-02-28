Letter: Minimum wage

In response to the writer who believes that a $7.50 minimum wage is livable. $12,700 dollars is the base for receiving government assistance, not for living a normal life. Ask yourself how you would live in Tucson where the average apartment rents for $900 a month ($10,000) per year. Then pay utilities, food, phone, transportation, etc. A homeless person might exist on $15,000, but I'm not willing to see any American have to live a life of poverty, particularly someone who is working a 40 hour week.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.