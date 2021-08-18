Letter: Minimum wage

Forty five years ago I lived in a small mining town in New Mexico. There were three main mining companies. One mining company would get a raise and prices would go up in town. The second mining company would then get a raise and prices would go up again in town. The third mining company would get a raise and prices would go up again in town.
After all the raises and price increases were computed it was a wash. The cost of living went up equal to the raises received.
Who was hurt be this increase in prices? The people on fixed incomes, the elderly and disabled.
Now it seems like everyone is in favor of raising minimum wage. If history repeats itself no one will gain, only the people on fixed incomes- the elderly and disabled- will suffer
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.