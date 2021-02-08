 Skip to main content
Letter: minimum wage
Letter: minimum wage

President Biden has proposed legislation raising the minimum wage to $15. per hour. Now, consider a small businessman with five employees, whom he pays $10. per hour, while generating a tidy net profit of $75,000. per year. At the mandated wage of $15. his wage costs increase $52,000. (5 employees x $5. x 2,080 hours).

Add another 7.65% to cover additional Social Security and Medicare taxes and his overall costs increase almost

$56,000., leaving him with a net profit of $19,000.. At this point he is better off to lay off five workers, close the business and seek a minimum wage job for himself. This does not take into account the loss in tax revenue plus the increased cost of providing unemployment compensation for the furloughed workers. Brilliant economic policy. If this is not enough, Congresswoman Tliab wants a $20. minimum wage. She is living proof that lacking common sense presents no barrier in getting elected to Congress. John E. Buehler, Northwest

John E. Buehler

Northwest side

