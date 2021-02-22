Letter: Minimum wage

President Biden is advocating a $15 minimum wage, but he and his administration have not done a good job of articulating the details. If properly explained, it won't be the frightening ruination of small businesses that many fear. Increases will be gradual, beginning with $9.50 and rising annually until they reach the goal. inflation will offset part of the impact. Some marginal companies will fail, but that has always been part of our economic system. Others will thrive. On the other hand, I believe that all federal employees and all employees of companies with federal contracts should immediately receive $15 an hour minimum. I realize that there will be a few exemptions, but wiser people than I will work them out. We should never again have a twelve year hiatus between increases in the minimum wage. Social security is tied to inflation, so why not wages?
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.