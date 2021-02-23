 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: minimum wage
View Comments

Letter: minimum wage

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 15 letter "Lift yourself to a higher wage."

I smile reading "letters to the editor" when I find one, written by a self styled "conservative" stating what "liberals" think, describing a view that "liberals" have never held.

In this letter, the writer shows ignorance of the history of the minimum wage. Hancock's "simple fact" that the minimum wage was never intended to be a living wage is untrue and unrelated to the facts of its inception. On the contrary, the idea of a minimum wage was always "one on which laborers could live" and dates from the early 1800's.

It did not become law in this country until 1938 when FDR, after contending with "conservatives" and the courts, established it. Now the federal minimum is $7.25/hr ($15,080/yr). Low income workers, a single parent with two children, for example, can't live on that amount. That is the actual reason we "radical" liberals want it increased. The letter writer proves some study is needed before writing a letter to the editor.

Harry Peck, retired lawyer

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News