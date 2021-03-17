Letter: Minimum Wage

Across our nation a "living wage" is highly variable because cost of living is highly variable. We embrace this when we set wages in business, they are set locally. People living in huge cities (lots of 'em) can't live on $15/hr wages. Yet we leave these millions behind when we try to set a universal minimum. Its lazy thinking. Who said it can't be based on localized cost of living? Why does one size have to fit all for the entire country?
Richard Eaton
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.