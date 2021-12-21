Letter: Mining cobalt conditions for electric car batteries

Biden and Democrats are pushing America into purchasing electric cars that run on Lithium-Ion batteries, containing cobalt, a byproduct of copper or nickel. In 2019, about 140,000 metric tons of cobalt were mined, 70% of that came from the Democrat Republic of the Congo (DRC). China owns many of the largest cobalt mines there. The companies subcontract for workers at the mines. A report from RAID (Rights and Accountability in Development), cited "workers who say they are subjected to excessive working hours, degrading treatment, violence, discrimination, racism, unsafe working conditions and a disregard for basic health provision." Chinese owned mines were noted as the biggest abuser. "Artesian" or small scale mining also occurs, employing as many as 40,000 children. These mining operations destroy the environment and emit substantial CO2. Numerous big-tech companies like Apple, Alphabet, Dell, Microsoft, and Tesla were sued in a lawsuit over deaths and serious injuries sustained among child laborers in DRC cobalt mines. Buying electric cars furthers the abuse and environmental destruction.
Haley Roberts
West side
