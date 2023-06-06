Mining in Arizona and other parts of the country are regulated by a mining law that has not been significantly modified since 1872. It is time for that law to be brought into the 21st century.

Recently, Representative Raul Grijalva (AZ) and Senator Martin Heinrich (NM) introduced legislation to modernize mining regulations.

The key reforms that the proposed legislation would accomplish include:

• Prioritize land uses other than mining, including protection of sensitive areas.

• Require consultation with tribal and other affected communities prior to beginning exploration.

• Require companies to fund clean-up of abandoned mines.

• Establish a royalty on extracted minerals, similar to that paid by oil and gas companies.

We need reasonable and environmentally sensitive laws to regulate the mining industry—laws that will conserve our water, our wildlife habitat, and control toxic waste.

Please contact your U.S. elected officials to request their support of the Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act.

Henne Queisser

Green Valley