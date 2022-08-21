Letter: Minions

I suppose ex-President Trump waved his hand over the FBI-recovered, illegally stored documents and boxes at Mar-el-Lago and said “I hereby deem these de-classified”. Maybe the supporting paperwork and documentation will follow (unless someone flushed them). When Hilary Clinton was accused of having classified material on her personal server, Trump’s minions screamed “LOCK HER UP, LOCK HER UP”. I guess now they’ll be screaming “LET HIM GO, LET HIM GO”. Is there no end to Republicans’ hypocrisy?