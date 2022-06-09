 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Minor and Firearms

There are laws that prohibit minors from consuming alcohol however in most places there are no laws prohibiting them from possessing assault weapons. Maybe people should use the same reasoning that prohibits them from consuming alcohol to the owning or possessing assault weapons or for that matter any firearms. Considering that most of the recent school shooting have been by minors, that might save lives in the future.

To enforce these laws, if a person leaves a weapon where a minor can obtain it, gives or sells them one to a minor they would be assessed a substantial penalty. If the minor commits a crime with the weapon the person who made it possible for them to obtain it would also held responsible for the crime. That might make people think twice before allowing a minor to have access to a firearm.

A law of this type would not infringe on the 2nd amendment rights of adults

Terry Anderson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

