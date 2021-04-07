Letter: Minorities commit hate crimes and mass shootings too

Noah Green drove his car into a Capitol Hill barrier then stabbed a police officer to death. Green was shot and killed. It is reported that he is black and a Nation of Islam follower. In Orange, California, a Latino man Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez shot and killed four people at a business center. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a Muslim born in Syria, shot and killed 10 people in Boulder, CO. In New York, black suspect Brandon Elliot has been arrested in the brutal attack on an elderly Asian woman. Last month a black man beat an Asian while riding the subway in NY. Last month in Los Angeles, two Latino men attacked an Asian man, etc. Yes, there was white guy Robert Long, who killed 8 Asian women in GA, but his motives appear as non racial, he wanted to end a sex addiction to Asian massage parlors. The Democrat news media's belief is that only angry white guys commit racist hate crimes and mass murders. Not so!
Regina Fairway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.