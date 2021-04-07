 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Minorities commit hate crimes and mass shootings too
View Comments

Letter: Minorities commit hate crimes and mass shootings too

  • Comments

Noah Green drove his car into a Capitol Hill barrier then stabbed a police officer to death. Green was shot and killed. It is reported that he is black and a Nation of Islam follower. In Orange, California, a Latino man Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez shot and killed four people at a business center. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a Muslim born in Syria, shot and killed 10 people in Boulder, CO. In New York, black suspect Brandon Elliot has been arrested in the brutal attack on an elderly Asian woman. Last month a black man beat an Asian while riding the subway in NY. Last month in Los Angeles, two Latino men attacked an Asian man, etc. Yes, there was white guy Robert Long, who killed 8 Asian women in GA, but his motives appear as non racial, he wanted to end a sex addiction to Asian massage parlors. The Democrat news media's belief is that only angry white guys commit racist hate crimes and mass murders. Not so!

Regina Fairway

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News