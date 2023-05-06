In Texas, a Mexican man, reportedly in the country illegally and deported several times, just murdered execution style with head shots, five Honduran nationals, including an eight year old boy. A transgender female gunned down adults and children at a Christian elementary school in Tennessee. Her manifesto has yet to be released as of my letter. Why? Six black teens have been arrested for bullet spraying a party of mostly blacks in Alabama killing several. There were two mass shootings in California involving Asian males killing 18. Mass shootings no longer are the purview of white males. I think the cause of this violence is not guns, but people. Lay a firearm on a kitchen counter and command it to commit a mass shooting. It will not! It takes a deprived human being to do that. I would argue that Democrat policies have lead to the demise of morality, respect for life, destruction of the nuclear family, fatherless homes, and lack of personal responsibility. Societal factors causing these mass shootings.