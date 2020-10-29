Letter: Minority Control

The ability of a minority of citizens to control our government enshrined in our constitution has surfaced again in a most serious way. In addition to Trumps election by a minority of voters and a Senate where each state has two members regardless of population, we now have a second Supreme Court justice installed by a Senate majority (Republican) whose total state population is less than the opposition(Democrats). The will of the American people has been abrogated once more and this time by lifetime appointments. It's time for a solution to this undemocratic situation.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
