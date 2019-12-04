Sincere letter writers wonder why Trump supporters are blind to his corruption, incompetence, and lies, blaming cult-like brainwashing and ignorance.
The larger reason Republicans cling to Trump is to preserve their minority rule, at all costs. Small population states with locked-in Republican governments dominate the Senate and the Electoral College. These unchallenged Republicans feel free to ignore strong majority opinion in favor of health care, gun control, and higher taxes on the wealthy. They work to suppress the votes of likely Democrats.
In 2016 Trump won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote by about 3 million votes. He could win in 2020 while losing the popular vote by 5 million or more.
If Trump is repudiated by impeachment or at the polls, Republicans might lose their Senate majority. Republicans have sold their souls to Trump and ignored the well-being of the country for the power to protect the economic status quo.
Karen Owsowitz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.