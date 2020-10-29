Letter: Minority Rule

At the age of 79, never in my lifetime of voting have I witnessed a Trump Republican Party doing everything they can to stop the Right To Vote. If they see their ranks diminishing, their choice is to restrict "we the people's" right to vote. Unwilling to acknowledge their white nationalism, racist and bigotry, as their numbers diminish, their worst behaviors are thrust on their own people. These are scary times when the minority will do anything to hold to power.....including the right to cheat.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
