 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Minority Rule
View Comments

Letter: Minority Rule

At the age of 79, never in my lifetime of voting have I witnessed a Trump Republican Party doing everything they can to stop the Right To Vote. If they see their ranks diminishing, their choice is to restrict "we the people's" right to vote. Unwilling to acknowledge their white nationalism, racist and bigotry, as their numbers diminish, their worst behaviors are thrust on their own people. These are scary times when the minority will do anything to hold to power.....including the right to cheat.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News