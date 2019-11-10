Much of the public discourse on the Democratic presidential candidates features arguments over left vs. right. Should the candidate espouse radical change or hew to the center? This dichotomization sells newspapers and draws TV viewers, but it is misguided. I believe all the candidates agree on one major point: after the election, we need to make America normal again.
Rather than debating how far they diverge from the so-called center, let the candidates talk about how they would reverse the current administration's dangerous environmental deregulation. Let them tell us how they would take back the schools and prisons from the privatizers in the cabinet. How would they repair relations with our allies? Get us back into the climate-change treaty? In short, how would they return us to normalcy and respectability?
Robert Varady
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.