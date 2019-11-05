Re the Oct 31 guest opinion column, "At the very least, Biggs should know the law," by former educator Mark Neish.
Here is a short list of Neish's descriptions of AZ congressman Andy Biggs (R), who holds a law degree. Sycophant. Toady. Irreputable (sic). Pathetic. Supposedly educated in the law. Deceitful. Does not care about honor, ethics or even the truth. Actions are despicable.
Neish bases his very personal attacks on Biggs with "the House of Representatives serves as the grand jury." 100% wrong. The very names of grand jury members are secret, yet we already know the names of every member of the House involved. The names of witnesses and their testimony in a grand jury investigation are also classified secret, yet we already know the names of witnesses and some of their (selectively leaked) testimony.
The letter and the House investigation of impeachment is hyper political partisanship at its worst.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.