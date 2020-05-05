Letter: Misinformation and lies from the President
Letter: Misinformation and lies from the President

The misinformation and daily lies that the President tells the American public evert day confirms just how incompetent, unprepared, and dangerous he is. Telling the American people that we have adequate testing, promoting untested drugs, and suggesting that injecting disinfectant or UV light into the human body might be “very powerful” tools is beyond anything I can grasp.

POTUS surrounds himself with inexperienced and unqualified loyalists, family members, and TV personalities and there is no one to keep him on the rails. The White House is filled with many people who are ill-equipped for their positions and have financial and ethical conflicts. We are witnessing a systematic shutdown of science and truth.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

