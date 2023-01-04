 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Misleading editorial

  • Comments

There was a misleading article using the fentanyl problem as a rant on Biden's border policies. Facts are that most smugglers are US citizens, in 2021 US citizens were 86.3 percent of convicted smugglers, over 90 percent of seizures were at legal crossings or interior vehicle check points. If you want to address problems on the border be factual. I don't think either party does anything about the border. Democrats are afraid of alienating voters and Republicans love it as an issue.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Get a job Kari

Letter: Get a job Kari

Kari’s Lake has dried up. She goes down in Arizona history as a sniveling election-denier whiner. I have three words for Kari: Get a job!

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

One of the major challenges to our State and Federal politicians is how to preserve and equitably distribute our diminishing supply of water.

Letter: Guns Confiscated

Letter: Guns Confiscated

It makes sense to use guns confiscated by law enforcement not by auctioning them off to be sold and put back on the street but using them at t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News