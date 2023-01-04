Letter: Misleading editorial

There was a misleading article using the fentanyl problem as a rant on Biden's border policies. Facts are that most smugglers are US citizens, in 2021 US citizens were 86.3 percent of convicted smugglers, over 90 percent of seizures were at legal crossings or interior vehicle check points. If you want to address problems on the border be factual. I don't think either party does anything about the border. Democrats are afraid of alienating voters and Republicans love it as an issue.