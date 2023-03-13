There was a recent editorial exalting talk radio. We can all agree that there are issues facing this country that aren't being addressed. However, his saying passed on from his father that Democrats spend more than Republicans is factually incorrect. Reagan took deficit from 70 billion to 175, Bush 41 up to 300 billion, Clinton down to zero, Bush 42 up to 1.2 trillion, Obama down to 600 billion and we know how Trump did. Also Fox News knew that Trump lost but allowed his lies to be aired due to concerns of losing voters. I always look at Fox as well as others. The writer might consider broadening his news intake also.